Cleveland Police appeal to trace this man following attack in Hartlepool bar

Police have released a photo of a man they wish to trace following an assault nearly a year ago.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men were arrested following the attack inside a bar in Church Street, Hartlepool, and released under investigation while inquiries continued.

Now Cleveland have released the picture of a man they wish to speak to following “further information on the severity of the victim’s injuries”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said in a statement: “We are appealing for this man to contact police as we believed he may have information about an incident which happened nearly a year ago.

Cleveland Police want to trace this man following an assault in a bar in Church Street, Hartlepool, nearly a year ago.

“Police received a report of an altercation inside a bar on Hartlepool’s Church Street in the early hours of Monday, 11th November, 2024, in which a man in his 40s sustained injuries.

"Two men, 23 and 42, were arrested and interviewed at the time then released under investigation whilst inquiries continued.

"However, with the subsequent receipt of further information on the severity of the victim’s injuries, we are now releasing this man’s photo in the hope he will come forward to speak to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also urge anyone who knows his identity to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref SE24215997.

“If you don’t want to speak to police, information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.