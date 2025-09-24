Cleveland Police appeal to trace this man following attack in Hartlepool bar
Two men were arrested following the attack inside a bar in Church Street, Hartlepool, and released under investigation while inquiries continued.
Now Cleveland have released the picture of a man they wish to speak to following “further information on the severity of the victim’s injuries”.
The force said in a statement: “We are appealing for this man to contact police as we believed he may have information about an incident which happened nearly a year ago.
“Police received a report of an altercation inside a bar on Hartlepool’s Church Street in the early hours of Monday, 11th November, 2024, in which a man in his 40s sustained injuries.
"Two men, 23 and 42, were arrested and interviewed at the time then released under investigation whilst inquiries continued.
"However, with the subsequent receipt of further information on the severity of the victim’s injuries, we are now releasing this man’s photo in the hope he will come forward to speak to police.
“We also urge anyone who knows his identity to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref SE24215997.
“If you don’t want to speak to police, information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.”