Cleveland Police appealing for CCTV footage after several garages broken into in Hartlepool
Police are appealing for information after thieves broke into several garages at Throston in Hartlepool.
It is said to have happened at garages just off Cardigan Grove on Saturday night (April 20).
Police stated: “At around 11pm on Saturday 20 April, three men are believed to have broken into the garages and stolen tools.”
The force is appealing to anyone with any relevant CCTV to contact them.
Footage can be uploaded via the digital policing portal or call the non-emergency number 101.