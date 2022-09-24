Cleveland Police are recruiting: Here's the starting salary for new officers, rules on tattoos and more

Forms have to be submitted by Thursday, September 30, at 11.55pm.

The force say: “With a starting salary of £26,682 plus a large variety of benefits, staff associations and generous pension scheme, there may never have been a better time to join.”

Cleveland Police’s website outlines three entry routes for new starters.

Cleveland Police are recruiting more officers.

The minimum qualification threshold for the first route is “one Level 3 qualification in any subject or relevant quantifiable experience”.

The second and third routes are for people who have already completed a degree in professional policing or who have the relevant qualifications to undertake one.

Cleveland Police add: “The people of Cleveland deserve an excellent service, so we are looking for the best people to join us and demonstrate our values.

"But there’s some formal stuff you’ll need to have too, and it’s really important to make sure you meet the eligibility criteria for which ever route you apply for.”

Applicants must also:

Be 17 years of age or older (you must be 18 by the time you are appointed); Be a British citizen, a citizen of a country that is a member of the European Economic Area or Switzerland, or a Commonwealth citizen or foreign national who is resident in the UK and free from restrictions; Have a full manual driving licence, with six months driving experience when appointed; Be able pass the vetting requirements; Have been resident in the UK for the past three years (for vetting purposes); Not have tattoos on your hands, neck, forearms or face that could be offensive; Not be registered bankrupt (or have bankruptcy debts that have been discharged within the past three years); Be able to pass a job-related fitness test; Be able to pass a medical assessment.

The force add: “It isn’t easy but it is rewarding and can be a career like no other.

"We want people to join us who have a range of life experiences and backgrounds.

"It is vitality important that we represent all the communities that we serve.