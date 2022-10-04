News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police arrest 19-year-old woman in Hartlepool and man on A19 on suspicion of drug driving

A woman was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after being stopped by police in Hartlepool.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:36 pm - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:36 pm

Cleveland Police say the 19-year-old woman was stopped in Brierton Lane at about 9.50pm on Sunday, October 2, before failing a drugs wipe test.

She was taken to custody and released under investigation later.

Later the same night, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of class A and B drugs after a Mercedes was stopped and searched on the A19.

Cleveland Police made a number of drug driving arrests in one night including in Hartlepool.

The driver was later released under investigation.

Temporary Chief Inspector Jamie Bell said: “Our roads policing officers are always on the look out for anyone driving erratically or in a manner which we don’t believe to be safe on our roads, so that we can ensure that anyone who thinks it’s acceptable to get behind the wheel of a car whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs might be stopped before they potentially hurt themselves or someone else.”

