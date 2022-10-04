Later the same night, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of class A and B drugs after a Mercedes was stopped and searched on the A19.

Temporary Chief Inspector Jamie Bell said: “Our roads policing officers are always on the look out for anyone driving erratically or in a manner which we don’t believe to be safe on our roads, so that we can ensure that anyone who thinks it’s acceptable to get behind the wheel of a car whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs might be stopped before they potentially hurt themselves or someone else.”