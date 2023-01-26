Police arrested the 25-year-old after the incident which happened on York Road near the Burn Valley roundabout just before 10am today (Thursday, January 27).

Two vehicles are reported to have been involved in a collision at 9.55am involving a silver Peugeot 208 and a black Ford Ranger.

All three emergency services attended and the road was partially closed while they dealt with the incident and the vehicles were recovered.

Cleveland police stated: “One woman complained of chest pain and was assessed by ambulance service colleagues.

“Another woman aged 25 has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 9.58am this morning to reports of a road traffic incident on the York Road junction with Colwyn Road, Hartlepool.

"We dispatched one rapid response paramedic, who treated and discharged one patient on-scene."

The vehicles involved in the collision on York Road, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid.

Cleveland Fire Brigade asked people to avoid the area.

