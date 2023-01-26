Cleveland Police arrest 25-year-old woman after Hartlepool collision involving Ford Ranger and Peugeot
A woman has been arrested after a collision between two cars in Hartlepool town centre.
Police arrested the 25-year-old after the incident which happened on York Road near the Burn Valley roundabout just before 10am today (Thursday, January 27).
Two vehicles are reported to have been involved in a collision at 9.55am involving a silver Peugeot 208 and a black Ford Ranger.
All three emergency services attended and the road was partially closed while they dealt with the incident and the vehicles were recovered.
Cleveland police stated: “One woman complained of chest pain and was assessed by ambulance service colleagues.
“Another woman aged 25 has been arrested in connection with the incident.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 9.58am this morning to reports of a road traffic incident on the York Road junction with Colwyn Road, Hartlepool.
"We dispatched one rapid response paramedic, who treated and discharged one patient on-scene."
Cleveland Fire Brigade asked people to avoid the area.