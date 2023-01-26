News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cleveland Police arrest 25-year-old woman after Hartlepool collision involving Ford Ranger and Peugeot

A woman has been arrested after a collision between two cars in Hartlepool town centre.

By Mark Payne
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 12:37pm

Police arrested the 25-year-old after the incident which happened on York Road near the Burn Valley roundabout just before 10am today (Thursday, January 27).

Two vehicles are reported to have been involved in a collision at 9.55am involving a silver Peugeot 208 and a black Ford Ranger.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All three emergency services attended and the road was partially closed while they dealt with the incident and the vehicles were recovered.

Most Popular

Cleveland police stated: “One woman complained of chest pain and was assessed by ambulance service colleagues.

“Another woman aged 25 has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 9.58am this morning to reports of a road traffic incident on the York Road junction with Colwyn Road, Hartlepool.

"We dispatched one rapid response paramedic, who treated and discharged one patient on-scene."

The vehicles involved in the collision on York Road, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid.

Cleveland Fire Brigade asked people to avoid the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Town businesses react after Hartlepool Borough Council announces free car parkin...
Police closed off the area at the Burn Valley roundabout.