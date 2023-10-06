News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife

Cleveland Police arrest 29-year-old arson suspect after fires at five Hartlepool addresses

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a spate of fires in one night in Hartlepool.
By Mark Payne
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police say five separate garden fires were stared on the Headland in the early hours of Tuesday, October 3, which spread and caused damage to a number of properties.

They all happened between the hours of 1.30am and 3am.

The force said: "A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after several fires were lit across the Headland.

Five separate fires occurred on the Headland in the same night.Five separate fires occurred on the Headland in the same night.
Five separate fires occurred on the Headland in the same night.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sheds, bins and fences were set alight in five separate gardens, before spreading and causing damage to properties in Northgate, Seaview Terrace, Alliance Street and Union Mews on the Headland in Hartlepool.

"He has been taken to police custody for questioning.”

Anyone with information about any crimes can report it to police on the non emergency number 101 or to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.