Cleveland Police arrest 29-year-old arson suspect after fires at five Hartlepool addresses
Cleveland Police say five separate garden fires were stared on the Headland in the early hours of Tuesday, October 3, which spread and caused damage to a number of properties.
They all happened between the hours of 1.30am and 3am.
The force said: "A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after several fires were lit across the Headland.
“Sheds, bins and fences were set alight in five separate gardens, before spreading and causing damage to properties in Northgate, Seaview Terrace, Alliance Street and Union Mews on the Headland in Hartlepool.
"He has been taken to police custody for questioning.”
Anyone with information about any crimes can report it to police on the non emergency number 101 or to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.