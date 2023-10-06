Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleveland Police say five separate garden fires were stared on the Headland in the early hours of Tuesday, October 3, which spread and caused damage to a number of properties.

They all happened between the hours of 1.30am and 3am.

The force said: "A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after several fires were lit across the Headland.

Five separate fires occurred on the Headland in the same night.

“Sheds, bins and fences were set alight in five separate gardens, before spreading and causing damage to properties in Northgate, Seaview Terrace, Alliance Street and Union Mews on the Headland in Hartlepool.

"He has been taken to police custody for questioning.”