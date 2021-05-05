Cleveland Police arrest man, 52, after discovery large amount of class A drugs in search on Saab in Hartlepool

Two Cleveland Police officers from the the dog unit searched the Saab after stopping it on Raby Road at the weekend.

The force have today announced that a large amount of class A drugs and drugs paraphernalia was seized from the vehicle.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

The Saab is towed away after the stop and search in Raby Road, Hartlepool.

He has been released pending inquiries and the vehicle was also seized.

It follows another successful drugs seizure in Hamilton Road, Hartlepool, in a separate incident last week.

On Monday, April 27, neighbourhood police stopped and searched a 59-year-old man under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A number of tablets and cash was seized and he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class C drugs.

The man was later released under investigation while inquiries continued.