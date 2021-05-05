Cleveland Police arrest man, 52, after discovery large amount of class A drugs in search on Saab in Hartlepool
A man has been arrested and a large amount of class A drugs seized after police stopped and searched a car in Hartlepool.
Two Cleveland Police officers from the the dog unit searched the Saab after stopping it on Raby Road at the weekend.
The force have today announced that a large amount of class A drugs and drugs paraphernalia was seized from the vehicle.
A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.
He has been released pending inquiries and the vehicle was also seized.
It follows another successful drugs seizure in Hamilton Road, Hartlepool, in a separate incident last week.
On Monday, April 27, neighbourhood police stopped and searched a 59-year-old man under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
A number of tablets and cash was seized and he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class C drugs.
The man was later released under investigation while inquiries continued.