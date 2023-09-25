News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police arrest suspect after late night 'arson' to flat in Derby Street, Hartlepool

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a flat was destroyed in a late night fire.
By Mark Payne
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read
Emergency services were called to a ground floor flat in Derby Street, Hartlepool, just after 11pm on Sunday (September 24).

Three fire engines from Hartlepool and Billingham stations attended as well as the police.

The fire brigade said a ground floor flat was destroyed by fire while a first floor flat suffered 30% smoke damage.

Cleveland Police were alerted to the fire just after 11pm on Sunday. Picture by Frank Reid.Cleveland Police were alerted to the fire just after 11pm on Sunday. Picture by Frank Reid.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Officers came across a fire at a property on Derby Street, Hartlepool, around 11.05pm.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and he remains in police custody at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The front door of the ground floor flat destroyed in the fire. Picture: Frank Reid.The front door of the ground floor flat destroyed in the fire. Picture: Frank Reid.
The brigade used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and positive pressure ventilation fan to put the blaze out.

They left the scene at around 12.20am and the electricity board attended to make the flats safe.