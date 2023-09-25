Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to a ground floor flat in Derby Street, Hartlepool, just after 11pm on Sunday (September 24).

Three fire engines from Hartlepool and Billingham stations attended as well as the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire brigade said a ground floor flat was destroyed by fire while a first floor flat suffered 30% smoke damage.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police were alerted to the fire just after 11pm on Sunday. Picture by Frank Reid.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Officers came across a fire at a property on Derby Street, Hartlepool, around 11.05pm.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and he remains in police custody at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The front door of the ground floor flat destroyed in the fire. Picture: Frank Reid.

The brigade used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and positive pressure ventilation fan to put the blaze out.