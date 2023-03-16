Cleveland Police arrest three men on suspicion of supplying drugs after Hartlepool stop and search
Police in Hartlepool arrested three men on suspicion of supplying drugs after they were stopped and searched in the street.
Cleveland Police said the suspects were stopped on Jesmond Road at around 4pm on Tuesday, March 14, as part of “proactive policing work” in the area.
The force said: “Following a stop search all three men, aged 42, 47 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs and possession of criminal property.”
And when police searched a nearby property linked to the suspects they recovered what they described as a large quantity of cash.
Jesmond Road falls within the Victoria area of town. In February, the area recorded 29 crimes per 1,000 residents – more than twice the force average of 12.
They included 66 reports of harassment, 41 shoplifting and 39 assaults without injury.
