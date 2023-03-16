Cleveland Police said the suspects were stopped on Jesmond Road at around 4pm on Tuesday, March 14, as part of “proactive policing work” in the area.

The force said: “Following a stop search all three men, aged 42, 47 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs and possession of criminal property.”

And when police searched a nearby property linked to the suspects they recovered what they described as a large quantity of cash.

Cash recovered by police following the arrests in Jesmond Road, Hartlepool. Photo: Cleveland Police.

Jesmond Road falls within the Victoria area of town. In February, the area recorded 29 crimes per 1,000 residents – more than twice the force average of 12.

They included 66 reports of harassment, 41 shoplifting and 39 assaults without injury.

