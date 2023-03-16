News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
6 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Cleveland Police arrest three men on suspicion of supplying drugs after Hartlepool stop and search

Police in Hartlepool arrested three men on suspicion of supplying drugs after they were stopped and searched in the street.

By Mark Payne
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:04 GMT- 1 min read

Cleveland Police said the suspects were stopped on Jesmond Road at around 4pm on Tuesday, March 14, as part of “proactive policing work” in the area.

The force said: “Following a stop search all three men, aged 42, 47 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs and possession of criminal property.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And when police searched a nearby property linked to the suspects they recovered what they described as a large quantity of cash.

Cash recovered by police following the arrests in Jesmond Road, Hartlepool. Photo: Cleveland Police.
Cash recovered by police following the arrests in Jesmond Road, Hartlepool. Photo: Cleveland Police.
Cash recovered by police following the arrests in Jesmond Road, Hartlepool. Photo: Cleveland Police.
Most Popular

Jesmond Road falls within the Victoria area of town. In February, the area recorded 29 crimes per 1,000 residents – more than twice the force average of 12.

They included 66 reports of harassment, 41 shoplifting and 39 assaults without injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To report suspicious activity or a non-emergency crime in your area call police on 101 or visit cleveland.police.uk

Read More
Man arrested in Hartlepool and charged with alleged murder of Peter Wass, 29, is...