Cleveland Police arrest three youths on suspicion of arson after large Wesley Chapel fire in Hartlepool

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson over Tuesday night’s large fire at the former Wesley Chapel in Hartlepool.
By Mark Payne
Published 8th Nov 2023, 13:10 GMT
Cleveland Police has confirmed three youths, two aged 15 and one aged 16 have been arrested and bailed.

The force said on Wednesday: “Cleveland Police received reports of a fire on Wesley Square, Hartlepool at around 6pm on Tuesday 7th November.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Cleveland Fire Brigade, and closed Wesley Square and Victoria Road whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.

Flames leap from the roof of the former Wesley Chapel prior to collapse. Picture by FRANK REIDFlames leap from the roof of the former Wesley Chapel prior to collapse. Picture by FRANK REID
Flames leap from the roof of the former Wesley Chapel prior to collapse. Picture by FRANK REID

“Three males, two aged 15 and one aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of arson and they have been bailed with conditions.

“The area has been cordoned off and road closures remain in place at this time.

“Officers would like to thank the community for their patience whilst they have been dealing with the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 221645.