The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of trying to get into addresses in the Fens and Greatham areas of Hartlepool on, Tuesday, September 20.

He is due before Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A 14-year-old boy has been released on conditional police bail, pending further enquiries.

Hartlepool detectives charged the youth with the alleged offences.

