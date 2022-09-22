Cleveland Police charge 15-year-old boy with five alleged house burglaries in Hartlepool
A 15-year-old boy is due in court after being charged by detectives with five attempted house burglaries.
The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of trying to get into addresses in the Fens and Greatham areas of Hartlepool on, Tuesday, September 20.
He is due before Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday.
A 14-year-old boy has been released on conditional police bail, pending further enquiries.
Police are urging residents to ensure they lock their doors even while at home to protect against opportunist thieves.