Cleveland Police chief's five year anti-crime plan

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner says his 10-point Police and Crime Plan – following a public consultation – aims to make the area a safer place

The PCC says he has four overall objectives over the next three years:

*Build public confidence and put the pride back into Cleveland Police;

*Work wiith partners to reduce crime – particularly serious violence;

*To make greater use of technology and improve productivity;

*Meet the needs of victims and the most vulnerable.

His ten key objectives include bringing offenders to justice, cracking down on drugs, tackling anti-social behaviour, providing an effective police and criminal justice system, reducing serious violence, putting more police on the streets, tackling violence against women, building confidence in communities, supporting victims and witnesses, and using technology to combat crime.

Mr Turner said: “The Police and Crime Plan is the cornerstone of my work.

“After a major consultation with residents, business owners and other stakeholders over the summer, I am confident that the priorities in this plan reflect the needs and the concerns of the people of Cleveland.

“Residents tell me they want to see less violence and drug crime on their streets, increased visible policing in their neighbourhoods and a justice system that makes the punishment fit the crime.

“I’m more focused and determined than ever to deliver on this plan and put the pride back into Cleveland Police.”