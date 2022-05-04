Cleveland Police "committed" to finding three men wanted over Hartlepool execution

Cleveland Police welcomed the long jail term handed to Eugert Merizaj for his part in the “calculated and brutal execution” of 30-year-old Hemawand Ali Hussein at a house in Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool.

Teesside Crown Court heard he was a member of an organised crime group that “meticulously planned” the murder by luring Mr Hussein to the house where he was shot with a sawn-off shotgun.

It is believed the killing was drugs related with both the killers and Mr Hussein involved in the cannabis trade.

The three men wanted by police in connection with Hemawand Ali Hussein's murder, (left to right) Daniel Kadiu, Armando Marku and Sajmir Dodoveci.

Three men were jailed for manslaughter last year while three others remain wanted.

Police stressed the investigation is not over.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Robinson, who led the investigation, said after the latest sentence was passed: “I welcome today’s sentence which sees another defendant in this long running case being dealt with – there are still three suspects outstanding and we remain absolutely committed to bringing them to justice.

“This has been a very complex and long running inquiry which as we know, began with the calculated and brutal execution of Mr Hussein – a much loved partner, father and son.

DCI Sarah Robinson outside Teesside Crown Court.

“Nothing can bring Mr Hussein back but I sincerely hope today’s result may bring a further degree of closure for his family who have gone through unimaginable pain since his death.

“Eugert Merizaj did all he could to evade capture however he was caught and I’m pleased he has now faced justice.”

"He undoubtedly caused further distress to Mr Hussein’s partner and family by denying his involvement in his death and putting the family through another trial.

“Tackling serious and organised crime remains a priority for Cleveland Police and we will continue to work with our communities, policing colleagues in the UK and beyond to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Police in Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, following the murder in September 2019.

The three who are still wanted by police in connection with Mr Hussein’s death are Sajmir Dodoveci, 36, Daniel Kadiu, 30, and Armando Marku, 22.

But police believe they may also be known by other names.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact Cleveland Police on 101 and via the national policing portal at mipp.police.uk