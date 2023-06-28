Cleveland Police say they are investigating a series of burglaries between 11.30pm on Tuesday and 12.30am on Wednesday.

They are believed to be linked and a man in his twenties has been arrested.

A house in the middle of Amberton Road has been taped off with police carrying out inquiries inside.

A police cordon in Leamington Parade, Hartlepool.

The force also cordoned off part of Leamington Parade, more than two miles away in the Oxford Road area of town, on Wednesday morning.

Cleveland Police said: "Police in Hartlepool are investigating a series of burglaries which happened in the hour from 11.30pm last night, Tuesday 27th June.

“Reports were received at different locations across the town. Police are linking these incidents.

"A blue Suzuki Vitara believed to have been used during the incidents has been recovered, and a man in his 20s has been arrested.

Police in Amberton Road on Wednesday morning.

"Inquiries are ongoing and we would ask householders to check private CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage.”

In Amberton Road, a police van and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) vehicle were parked outside an address.

Broken glass was visible outside a home’s front door.

Residents told of hearing a “commotion” at around midnight on Tuesday.

One woman, who has lived in the road for decades, but declined to be named, said she was about to watch TV when she heard a disturbance.

She said: “About 12 o’clock I heard a commotion, broken glass and shouting.

"I didn’t dare look out. Then about 10 to 15 minutes later police came and it was all flashing blue lights for a while.

"When I looked out this morning there was all this.”

The resident described the incident as “unusual” for the road, adding: “Years ago we used to have problems but we haven’t had anything like this.”

Other neighbours said how the road is a nice one to live in.

In Leamington Parade, a house with its front door open was taped off by with a police van parked outside.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.