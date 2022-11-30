Community safety officials will work with licensees on initiatives to protect against knife crime and drink spiking while also providing additional training for door staff.

The Safer Hartlepool Partnership has been awarded £31,000 from the Cleveland Crime and Police Commissioner’s £500,000 violent crime reduction partnership.

It will cover the town centre’s 28 licensed premises.

Project partners left to right: Roger Millward acting inspector of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team, Nicholas Stone Neighbourhood safety team leader, Cleveland PCC Steve Turner, Shane Moore, Chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, and Darab Rezai, Chairman of Hartlepool Licensing Association, in Church Street, Hartlepool.

Town leaders stressed Hartlepool does not have a problem with knife crime or drink spiking.

But partners are seeking to do all they can to protect people.

Councillor Shane Moore, chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, said: “We’re pleased to be awarded the funding that we applied for because we are trying to be proactive in making sure that Hartlepool remains a safe and secure place for people to come and enjoy the night time economy.

"We want people from the town to know they are safe and secure when the come out and also people from outside the area too.”

Working together to keep people safe: Cleveland PCC Steve Turner, Shane Moore, Chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, and Darab Rezai, Chairman of Hartlepool Licensing Association.

A knife amnesty is due to take place and door staff will be given meta detector ‘wands’ to identify anyone carrying blades.

Staff will also get additional training and provided with blood control first aid kits for treating victims of traumatic injuries.

Bar staff will also be given help to identify and help vulnerable customers and CCTV coverage will be expanded thanks to extra staff on weekends.

The funding will also pay for extra equipment for Town Pastor volunteers who help look after people at the end of a night out.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner said the Hartlepool initiative could be a blueprint for other towns.

He said: “Hartlepool council put together a fantastic bid for their night time economy. Overall, its aimed at ensuring the great night out people have in Hartlepool isn’t spoilt by a small minority of people.”

Hartlepool Licencees Association helped to put the package of measures together for the police funding bid.

Association chairman Darab Rezai said: “We welcome any support and funding which will improve the day and night time economy of the town.

