Police attended an address in Thornton Street, Hartlepool just before midnight on Tuesday (May 23), following reports of a concern for safety.

As officers arrested a 32-year-old man at the address, on suspicion of assault and criminal damage, an American XL Pitbull inside of the property attacked him.

The man was freed, but the dog ran in an agitated state towards the town centre. Cleveland Police has said the animal had to be put down as it posed “serious risk to the public”.

Police have referred the incident to the IPOC. Picture by FRANK REID

Cleveland Police said: “Officers fought for several minutes to get the dog off the man, but as the animal was so strong and powerful, a Taser was eventually used to free its grip on him.

“As officers moved the man to safety, the dog ran past them in an agitated state, and onto the street where the other people from the address were situated, then towards York Road in the town centre.

“Despite numerous attempts to catch and secure the dog humanely, officers made the decision for the Armed Response Unit to destroy the dog as it was dangerously out of control and posed a serious risk it to the public at that time.

“The 32-year-old man who was injured at the property, was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees by ambulance where he will receive treatment. He had sustained serious injuries to his limbs and deep bite marks in the attack, which are not life threatening.

A rear backstreet off of Murray Street, Hartlepool where a dog was shot and killed by police officers. Picture by FRANK REID

“The force has voluntarily referred the incident to the IOPC [Independent Office for Police Conduct].”

