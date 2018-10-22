Cleveland Police detective accused of gross misconduct involving a 'significant number' of women

A senior Cleveland Police officer is to face a misconduct hearing into alleged gross misconduct against a 'significant number' of female officers and staff over a 14-year period.

Cleveland Police have announced that Detective Inspector Simon Hurwood will be the subject of a hearing starting on Monday October 29.

The force stated on its website: "The officer is accused of inappropriate sexual and other behaviour in relation to a significant number of female officers and staff between 2004 and 2018."

The hearing is to take place at Middlesbrough Football Club starting at 10am.