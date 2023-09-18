Watch more videos on Shots!

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Monday: “It happened on Wednesday last week (13th September) between 4.25pm and 4.35pm on Dalkeith Road.

“The two women present described the man as white, 5’7” tall, of skinny build, with a shaved head and wearing dark tracksuit bottoms with a red, black and white waistband and white socks pulled over his tracksuit bottoms.

“He was also wearing a black jacket and dark blue trainers, possibly Reeboks.

The incident took place in Dalkeith Road, Hartlepool.

“If you saw this man in the area at the time, have information, doorbell, dashcam or cctv footage which could help our on-going enquiries, please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 184775.