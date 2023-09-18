Cleveland Police hunt for flasher who indecently exposed himself to two women in Hartlepool
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Monday: “It happened on Wednesday last week (13th September) between 4.25pm and 4.35pm on Dalkeith Road.
“The two women present described the man as white, 5’7” tall, of skinny build, with a shaved head and wearing dark tracksuit bottoms with a red, black and white waistband and white socks pulled over his tracksuit bottoms.
“He was also wearing a black jacket and dark blue trainers, possibly Reeboks.
“If you saw this man in the area at the time, have information, doorbell, dashcam or cctv footage which could help our on-going enquiries, please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 184775.
“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.”