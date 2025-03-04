Cleveland Police hunt yobs as Hugo the Hartlepool cat is put to sleep after suffering neck injuries from rope

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 4th Mar 2025, 14:27 BST

A much-loved family cat had to be put to sleep after a “deliberate act of cruelty” by yobs.

Vets believe five-year-old Hugo “suffered injuries from a rope around his neck” in between leaving his home in the Murray Street area of Hartlepool at around 5.30am on Friday, February 28, and returning at 6.10pm.

Cleveland Police are now determined to trace those responsible.

The force said in a statement: “Some of Hugo’s fur was shaved off and he had a serious leg wound.

Hugo the cat was put to sleep after suffering neck injuries from a rope.

“Hugo was taken to the emergency vets where it was discovered that he had also suffered injuries from a rope around his neck.

“Tragically, due to the severity of his injuries, Hugo had to be put to sleep leaving his family devastated.

“Officers believe this was a deliberate act of cruelty and are appealing for anyone with any CCTV footage or information about the incident to call 101, quoting reference number 035548.”

