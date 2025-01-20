Cleveland Police investigate antisemitic language daubed on busy Hartlepool bridge
Graffiti appearing to make reference to Jewish people and the September 11 terror attacks of 2001 appeared on the Marina Way railway bridge between Friday night (January 17) and Saturday morning.
It was still visible on Monday morning.
Cleveland Police have issued an appeal to find out who is responsible.
The force said: “It’s believed the offence occurred between 11.15pm on Friday night (17th January) and 02.10am on Saturday morning (18th January).
“We would appeal for anyone with information, any witnesses or drivers who may have dashcam footage of it being placed there to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 010584.”
People can also contacting CrimeStoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555111.