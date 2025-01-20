Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating after antisemitic language was daubed on a Hartlepool bridge.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graffiti appearing to make reference to Jewish people and the September 11 terror attacks of 2001 appeared on the Marina Way railway bridge between Friday night (January 17) and Saturday morning.

It was still visible on Monday morning.

Cleveland Police have issued an appeal to find out who is responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating the graffiti on Marina Way bridge in Hartlepool.

The force said: “It’s believed the offence occurred between 11.15pm on Friday night (17th January) and 02.10am on Saturday morning (18th January).

“We would appeal for anyone with information, any witnesses or drivers who may have dashcam footage of it being placed there to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 010584.”

People can also contacting CrimeStoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555111.