Cleveland Police investigate Hartlepool street disturbance after finding 15-year-old boy with head injury
A teenage boy is in hospital with a head injury after an incident in a Hartlepool street which saw three people arrested.
Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Tennyson Avenue, in the Oxford Road area, just before 7pm on Monday, August 22.
A 15-year-old boy suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital.
Police have arrested two males, including a 17-year-old, and a woman in connection with the incident as enquiries into what happened continue.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to a report of a disturbance on Tennyson Avenue, Hartlepool at 6.50pm on Monday, August 22.
"On arrival, a 15-year-old boy was found to have sustained a head injury and was taken to the hospital where he remains.
"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
"Three people – two males, 17 and 24, and a woman, 49, were arrested in connection with the alleged incident and they remain in custody facing questioning and enquiries are ongoing."