A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to a report of a disturbance on Tennyson Avenue, Hartlepool at 6.50pm on Monday, August 22.

"On arrival, a 15-year-old boy was found to have sustained a head injury and was taken to the hospital where he remains.

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.