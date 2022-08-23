News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police investigate Hartlepool street disturbance after finding 15-year-old boy with head injury

A teenage boy is in hospital with a head injury after an incident in a Hartlepool street which saw three people arrested.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 5:10 pm

Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Tennyson Avenue, in the Oxford Road area, just before 7pm on Monday, August 22.

A 15-year-old boy suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital.

Police have arrested two males, including a 17-year-old, and a woman in connection with the incident as enquiries into what happened continue.

Cleveland Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Tennyson Avenue, Hartlepool at around 7pm on Monday evening. Picture by FRANK REID.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to a report of a disturbance on Tennyson Avenue, Hartlepool at 6.50pm on Monday, August 22.

"On arrival, a 15-year-old boy was found to have sustained a head injury and was taken to the hospital where he remains.

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Three people – two males, 17 and 24, and a woman, 49, were arrested in connection with the alleged incident and they remain in custody facing questioning and enquiries are ongoing."

