Cleveland Police investigating Hartlepool incident that left man seriously injured from suspected gunshot wounds
The incident happened in Garside Drive, at West View, at around 4.15pm on Thursday, January 2.
Cleveland Police say they are conducting enquiries at a number addresses across the town today (Friday) with extra officers on the streets but don’t believe there is any risk to the general public.
The force said: “Cleveland Police has launched an investigation following an incident in Hartlepool yesterday which left a man seriously injured from suspected gun shot wounds.
“Detectives are conducting enquiries at a number of addresses across the town today, and there will be an increased officer presence in the area – local residents are encouraged to speak to officers if they have any concerns.
“It is not believed at this time there is any threat to the wider public.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Police control room on 101 quoting reference SE25000925.