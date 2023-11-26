News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Cleveland Police investigating reported theft of 'hugely sentimental' jewellery stolen in Hartlepool

Police are appealing for help to find a large amount of jewellery with “huge sentimental” value that was stolen in Hartlepool.
By Mark Payne
Published 26th Nov 2023, 11:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police is investigating the reported theft of a number of rings, bracelets and diamond ear rings from a car on Monday, October 30.

The force says they have huge sentimental value to the owner and believe they may have been offered to individuals or collectors, or taken to a pawnbrokers or jewellery business.

The collection consists of the following items.

Some of the stolen jewellery which police are trying to trace. (Photo: Cleveland Police)Some of the stolen jewellery which police are trying to trace. (Photo: Cleveland Police)
Some of the stolen jewellery which police are trying to trace. (Photo: Cleveland Police)
Most Popular
  • 1 x tennis bracelet in diamonds and white gold
  • 2 x diamond earrings of 1 carat each
  • 1 x sapphire and diamond white gold ring
  • 1 x emerald 2 carat ring
  • 1 x 1 carat diamond yellow gold ring
  • 1 x 1.7 carat solitaire diamond white gold ring
  • 1 x 2.5 cluster diamond yellow gold ring
  • 1 x yellow and pink gold bracelet
  • 1 x golden locket containing photographs, and a couple of pairs of Stone Island cufflinks.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said: “If you’ve seen these items or have other information which could help ongoing enquiries, please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 075225.”

“If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.”