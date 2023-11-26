Cleveland Police investigating reported theft of 'hugely sentimental' jewellery stolen in Hartlepool
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cleveland Police is investigating the reported theft of a number of rings, bracelets and diamond ear rings from a car on Monday, October 30.
The force says they have huge sentimental value to the owner and believe they may have been offered to individuals or collectors, or taken to a pawnbrokers or jewellery business.
The collection consists of the following items.
- 1 x tennis bracelet in diamonds and white gold
- 2 x diamond earrings of 1 carat each
- 1 x sapphire and diamond white gold ring
- 1 x emerald 2 carat ring
- 1 x 1 carat diamond yellow gold ring
- 1 x 1.7 carat solitaire diamond white gold ring
- 1 x 2.5 cluster diamond yellow gold ring
- 1 x yellow and pink gold bracelet
- 1 x golden locket containing photographs, and a couple of pairs of Stone Island cufflinks.
Police said: “If you’ve seen these items or have other information which could help ongoing enquiries, please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 075225.”
“If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.”