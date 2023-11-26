Police are appealing for help to find a large amount of jewellery with “huge sentimental” value that was stolen in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police is investigating the reported theft of a number of rings, bracelets and diamond ear rings from a car on Monday, October 30.

The force says they have huge sentimental value to the owner and believe they may have been offered to individuals or collectors, or taken to a pawnbrokers or jewellery business.

The collection consists of the following items.

Some of the stolen jewellery which police are trying to trace. (Photo: Cleveland Police)

1 x tennis bracelet in diamonds and white gold

2 x diamond earrings of 1 carat each

1 x sapphire and diamond white gold ring

1 x emerald 2 carat ring

1 x 1 carat diamond yellow gold ring

1 x 1.7 carat solitaire diamond white gold ring

1 x 2.5 cluster diamond yellow gold ring

1 x yellow and pink gold bracelet

1 x golden locket containing photographs, and a couple of pairs of Stone Island cufflinks.

Police said: “If you’ve seen these items or have other information which could help ongoing enquiries, please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 075225.”