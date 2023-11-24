A cyclist had his bike stolen in a robbery when he was attacked by five men wearing balaclavas.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at around 5.20pm on Thursday, November 23, on Station Road in Billingham near to the junction of Cotswold Crescent.

The force says a black vehicle made contact with the 29-year-old male cyclist before five males wearing balaclavas got out of the vehicle and attacked him.

They then stole his bike, an orange coloured Carerra Vengeance.

Cleveland Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident. Picture by FRANK REID

The man suffered facial injuries and possible internal injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they are particularly interested in speaking with a woman who shouted at the suspects to stop.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident or the vehicle is asked to contact Stockton CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 231995.