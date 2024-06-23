Cleveland Police issue appeal after man in his 20s is injured in Hartlepool assault
Cleveland Police say they were called to a report of an assault around 4.35am on Saturday, 22 June.
The force stated: “A group of males and females approached a parked vehicle before a passenger from the vehicle struck a man with an unknown object. The vehicle then made off towards the town centre.
“A man aged in his twenties suffered a minor laceration to his shoulder during the incident.”
A small police cordon on the corner of Church Street and Whitby Street was put in place before being lifted around 11.15am on Saturday.
The force says enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 117001.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.