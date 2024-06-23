Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued an appeal after a man was injured in an incident in Church Street in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police say they were called to a report of an assault around 4.35am on Saturday, 22 June.

The force stated: “A group of males and females approached a parked vehicle before a passenger from the vehicle struck a man with an unknown object. The vehicle then made off towards the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A man aged in his twenties suffered a minor laceration to his shoulder during the incident.”

Police in Church Street, Hartlepool on Saturday morning.

A small police cordon on the corner of Church Street and Whitby Street was put in place before being lifted around 11.15am on Saturday.

The force says enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 117001.