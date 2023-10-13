Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say the 16-year-old girl was walking opposite Middle Warren Local Centre on Mulberry Rise on Thursday afternoon (October 12) when a man opened a van door and took hold of her arm.

She managed to break away and run to safety.

Cleveland Police is appealing for anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV following the incident at around 1.40pm-1.45pm.

Police say the incident happened directly opposite the entrance to the Middle Warren Local Centre.

The force stated: “It happened directly opposite the entrance to the parade of shops at Middle Warren Local Centre on Mulberry Rise when a teenage girl was walking towards the Strawberry apartments.

“A man opened the front passenger door of a van which was driving towards the roundabout with Merlin Way and Hart Road and took hold of the 16-year old’s arm before she ran to safety.

“Officers are treating this as an isolated incident and the girl was physically unharmed.”

The man is described as white, in his 40s, with dark hair and beard and dressed in black clothing.

The van was said to be white with a yellow stripe on it.