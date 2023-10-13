News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police issue appeal after man in van grabs teenage girl's arm on Hartlepool family estate

Detectives in Hartlepool have made an appeal after a teenage girl was grabbed by a man in a van in broad daylight on a housing estate.
By Mark Payne
Published 13th Oct 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Police say the 16-year-old girl was walking opposite Middle Warren Local Centre on Mulberry Rise on Thursday afternoon (October 12) when a man opened a van door and took hold of her arm.

She managed to break away and run to safety.

Cleveland Police is appealing for anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV following the incident at around 1.40pm-1.45pm.

The force stated: “It happened directly opposite the entrance to the parade of shops at Middle Warren Local Centre on Mulberry Rise when a teenage girl was walking towards the Strawberry apartments.

“A man opened the front passenger door of a van which was driving towards the roundabout with Merlin Way and Hart Road and took hold of the 16-year old’s arm before she ran to safety.

“Officers are treating this as an isolated incident and the girl was physically unharmed.”

The man is described as white, in his 40s, with dark hair and beard and dressed in black clothing.

The van was said to be white with a yellow stripe on it.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Hartlepool CID via the 101 number quoting reference number 203671.