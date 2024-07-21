Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was threatened with violence in his own home by three unknown males who then accompanied the victim to cash points and took money from him.

Police in Hartlepool are appealing for information to the incident which happened in the town’s Wharton Street near the town centre at 3.40am on Saturday, July 20.

Cleveland Police says three men threatened to attack the victim with a knife unless he gave them some money.

The force stated: “The 49-year-old victim went to cash points in the town centre with the men and withdrew money which they took.”

Wharton Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The men are all described as white. One is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, under 30 and was wearing a grey tracksuit and a blue cap.

A second suspect is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, dark hair, in his 30’s and was wearing shorts, t-shirt and a baseball cap, all light blue.

The third suspect is described as 5ft 8/9in tall, skinny, and in his 30’s. He had a black eye and was wearing white shorts, dark blue zip up tracksuit top and black and white Nike trainers, as well as having a bandage on his right leg.

Anyone with CCTV or Dashcam footage or who thinks they saw the three men in the area around the time of the incident, is asked to contact Cleveland Police.

Call the non-emergency 101 number, press 1 and speak to the force control room, quoting reference number SE24137015.

Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org