Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police is appealing for information and witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Hartlepool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at a property on Burbank Street, in Hartlepool, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, July 17.

It was reported that a man entered the property and threatened the occupant with a knife before stealing a 55-inch black JVC TV.

The suspect is described as a man who was wearing a black tracksuit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 135288.