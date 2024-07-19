Cleveland Police issue appeal following aggravated burglary in Hartlepool
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cleveland Police is appealing for information and witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Hartlepool.
The incident occurred at a property on Burbank Street, in Hartlepool, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, July 17.
It was reported that a man entered the property and threatened the occupant with a knife before stealing a 55-inch black JVC TV.
The suspect is described as a man who was wearing a black tracksuit.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 135288.