Cleveland Police issue appeal following aggravated burglary in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Jul 2024, 10:11 BST
Cleveland Police is appealing for information and witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Hartlepool.

The incident occurred at a property on Burbank Street, in Hartlepool, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, July 17.

It was reported that a man entered the property and threatened the occupant with a knife before stealing a 55-inch black JVC TV.

The suspect is described as a man who was wearing a black tracksuit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 135288.

