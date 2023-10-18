Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an appeal to trace two males believed to be responsible after the victim aged 35 was assaulted inside a property in Owton Manor at about 6.40pm on Tuesday, October 17.

The force says a first male attended the property and threw a brick at one of the occupants at the address before leaving in the direction of Macrae Road.

He is believed to have then driven away towards Wynyard Road in a silver or dark coloured older style Ford Focus.

St Patrick's Shops, on Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The male was wearing an orange high visibility vest under a black jacket.

Cleveland Police said: “A second male approached the address shortly after the first male, from the direction of Patrick shops, near to St Patrick’s Church, and he entered the property and attacked the victim with a knife.

"The victim suffered a laceration to her face which required hospital treatment.

“The males are not believed to be known to the victim.”

The second male was said to have ridden a mountain bike and was wearing a hat, dark coloured puffer coat and black tracksuit bottoms.

It is believed he also made off in the direction of Macrae Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dash cam or CCTV footage in the streets mentioned between 6pm and 7pm is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 207248.

Footage can be uploaded to the Cleveland Investigate Community Portal by clicking here.