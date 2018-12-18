Cleveland Police issue safety warning to people out drinking over Christmas and New Year

Revellers are being urged to stay safe while out drinking in Hartlepool over the festive period.

Officers at Cleveland Police are reminding people of advice to help them stay safe while out enjoying themselves, including keeping a close eye on drinks and ensuring that people have enough money to get a taxi home.

Over the busy Christmas period police and other emergency services, local authorities and health services want to help create a safe night time environment for everyone out enjoying the nightlife across Cleveland.

Police and emergency service partners will be out on patrol over the coming festive period, including Boxing Day and New Year, with the aim of creating a fun and safe environment for those out socialising.

Sergeant Paul Higgins, from Cleveland Police Licensing Support Unit, said: “We know that this time of year is busier within the night time economy, and we want everyone to stay safe and have an enjoyable time. By taking the time to plan a night out, things are less likely to go wrong.

“We would always ask people to look out for their friends whilst out and make plans to meet somewhere if anyone gets separated from the group. Take time to arrange taxis or lifts to get home and keep money aside to pay for a taxi. Keep a close eye on your valuables, keys and phone, we don’t want anyone to become a victim of crime.

“Drinking to excess can make some people lose control and this can escalate into violence, so we would ask people to think twice about having that next drink. Campaigners like ‘One Punch North East’ have shown the serious consequences that can arise as a result of excessive alcohol or drugs.

“Emergency services are very busy at this time of year but they will be on duty and around to assist should someone need it.”