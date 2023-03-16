News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police issue witness appeal to two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool after one car involved did not stop

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a car reportedly drove off following a collision in Hartlepool.

By Mark Payne
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:11 GMT- 1 min read

A grey Vauxhall Zafira is reported to been involved in a collision with another vehicle which failed to stop on Burn Road at around 9.10pm on Friday, March 10.

The vehicle, which did not stop at the scene, has been described as a small, black hatchback-style car.

No one was seriously injured in the collision although the female driver of the Vauxhall Zafira was taken to hospital.

Burn Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Cleveland Police said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on the non-emergency telephone number 101, quoting reference number 045755.

Information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling on 0800 555 111.

