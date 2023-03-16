A grey Vauxhall Zafira is reported to been involved in a collision with another vehicle which failed to stop on Burn Road at around 9.10pm on Friday, March 10.

The vehicle, which did not stop at the scene, has been described as a small, black hatchback-style car.

No one was seriously injured in the collision although the female driver of the Vauxhall Zafira was taken to hospital.

Burn Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Cleveland Police said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on the non-emergency telephone number 101, quoting reference number 045755.

