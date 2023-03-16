Cleveland Police issue witness appeal to two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool after one car involved did not stop
Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a car reportedly drove off following a collision in Hartlepool.
A grey Vauxhall Zafira is reported to been involved in a collision with another vehicle which failed to stop on Burn Road at around 9.10pm on Friday, March 10.
The vehicle, which did not stop at the scene, has been described as a small, black hatchback-style car.
No one was seriously injured in the collision although the female driver of the Vauxhall Zafira was taken to hospital.
Cleveland Police said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on the non-emergency telephone number 101, quoting reference number 045755.
Information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling on 0800 555 111.