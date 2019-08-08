Cleveland Police launch weapons crime project as Knife Angel sculpture raises awareness
Police are launching a bid to turn young people away from the culture of carrying knives.
Cleveland Police’s school liaison officers are teaming up with Theresa Cave from the Chris Cave Foundation throughout August to deliver hard hitting presentations on the effects of weapon-related crime.
They are inviting anyone interested in attending or looking to organise a group of youths to attend the presentations to get in touch.
The Chris Cave Foundation works in the name of the teenager who was stabbed to death at the age of 17 in 2003.
The presentations will be held in Middlesbrough Central Library – a stones throw away from where a Knife Angel sculpture is being displayed.
The sculpture is his huge angel made from thousands of blades surrendered under a national police amnesty scheme.
It's made using some of around 100,000 knives that have been taken off the streets.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Chris’ mum Theresa Cave will deliver the Foundation’s education programme to educate youths on the devastating effects of weapon related crime which includes real life stories, pictures and information regarding laws on carrying weapons, gang culture, cyber bullying and sentencing.
The force’s school liaison officer Lindsey Blackburn will also deliver a knife crime presentation.
She said: “We are very grateful to the Chris Cave Foundation for delivering their programme. As a force, we have been visiting various schools to deliver our presentation and it has been successful so far in getting message across.”
Theresa Cave said: “We are so pleased to be working together to deter young people away from knife crime. I hope the Knife Angel in its self will raise awareness.”
Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to bring the Knife Angel to Cleveland and I have no doubt visitors will want to experience the power of the sculpture in person.”
Anyone who is interested in attending or wants to organise a group of youths to attend the presentations, email: Kathryn.Curtis@cleveland.pnn.police.uk