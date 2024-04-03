Cleveland Police launch witness appeal after arson attacks on two Hartlepool houses
Two males reportedly threw a petrol bomb through the letter box and front window of an address in Tankerville Street at around midnight on Saturday, March 30.
The following afternoon, police received reports that four males turned up at a house in Stephen Street and set fire to the front door and window.
Cleveland Police said of the Tankerville Street incident: “It was reported that two males threw an item described as a petrol bomb through the letter box and through the front window of the address.
“The males were described as white, of slim build, wearing tracksuit bottoms, trainers and jackets.”
The second incident in Stephen Street happened at around 4pm on Sunday, March 31.
The force stated: “Officers received reports that four males attended the address and set fire to the front door and window.”
The four male suspects were described as white, of slim build. One was wearing wellies, one was wearing a camouflage jacket and the others wearing dark tracksuits.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt in either incident.
Police added: “At this time, detectives cannot rule out if the two incidents are linked at this time but would urge anyone with information or relevant footage, to call 101, quoting incident numbers 057878 (Tankerville Street) and 058194 (Stephen Street).”
The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone on 0800 555111.
Footage can be uploaded via the digital policing portal here.