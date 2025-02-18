A Cleveland Police officer has been sacked after hitting a woman several times | National World

A student police officer has been sacked by her force after punching a woman several times on Boxing Day.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Leanne Counter was dismissed by Cleveland Police following a gross misconduct hearing.

The hearing followed an allegation that on December 26, 2023, while off duty, she injured her victim during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation found that PC Counter’s actions amounted to gross misconduct.

The allegation was proved and upheld at Monday’s hearing and the officer was dismissed without notice after it was found that she breached the standard of discreditable conduct.

Inspector Simon Clark, from Cleveland Police Directorate of Standards and Ethics Department, said afterwards: “PC Counter’s actions were unacceptable and in direct conflict with the standards of behaviour expected by our police officers.

“In addition, PC Counter showed a complete disregard for the privileged position that a police officer holds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The officer was in training school when the incident occurred. Nonetheless her actions were serious enough to justify immediate dismissal from the organisation.

“This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.”