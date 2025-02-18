Cleveland Police officer Leanne Counter sacked after punching woman several times

A student police officer has been sacked by her force after punching a woman several times on Boxing Day.

PC Leanne Counter was dismissed by Cleveland Police following a gross misconduct hearing.

The hearing followed an allegation that on December 26, 2023, while off duty, she injured her victim during the incident.

An investigation found that PC Counter’s actions amounted to gross misconduct.

The allegation was proved and upheld at Monday’s hearing and the officer was dismissed without notice after it was found that she breached the standard of discreditable conduct.

Inspector Simon Clark, from Cleveland Police Directorate of Standards and Ethics Department, said afterwards: “PC Counter’s actions were unacceptable and in direct conflict with the standards of behaviour expected by our police officers.

“In addition, PC Counter showed a complete disregard for the privileged position that a police officer holds.

“The officer was in training school when the incident occurred. Nonetheless her actions were serious enough to justify immediate dismissal from the organisation.

“This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

