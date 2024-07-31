Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have made a number of arrests after disorder relating to protests in Hartlepool on Wednesday night.

Police with riot shields clashed with protesters after projectiles were hurled at officers in Murray Street.

The road was closed for several hours while officers faced off with a large group of people in the road.

At one stage the line of officers rushed the crowd to push them back.

Riot police in Murray Street, Hartlepool as they responded to reports of a protest.

The protest reportedly started at the war memorial in Victoria Road before moving to other parts in the centre of town.

Brougham Terrace, where Hartlepool’s mosque is situated, was also closed part way down by police.

Cleveland Police said on Wednesday night: “There remains a policing presence in the Murray Street area while officers deal with disorder after responding to a protest – several arrests have already been made.

"The road is still closed and people are advised to avoid the area. Anyone with information relating to the disorder is asked to call 101.”

Police in Murray Street try to control the large crowd.

The scenes happened 24 hours after similar protests and disorder outside a mosque in Southport following Monday’s tragic knife attack which left three children dead.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) and said: “I am deeply concerned about the situation that is developing in Hartlepool this evening.

"I will be meeting with police to discuss the response to this incident and would urge calm to allow our emergency services to do their job.

"These events do not represent what Hartlepool is or the values that people hold. Violence is not the answer.”

Police move to push the crowd back in Murray Street.

Former Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer commented on Facebook: “I’m in town at the moment and I’m really concerned about reports of unrest on our streets.

“When the community leaders fail to speak on behalf of the people this is what happens.

“It’s a difficult situation to be in, but I would urge my successor Jonathan Brash MP for Hartlepool to speak up to de-escalate the situation.”