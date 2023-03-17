The latest inspection report for the force by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) is published on Friday, March 17.

It recognises ongoing improvements made since a dire inspection report in 2019 when the force was rated inadequate in all areas as well as positive changes made under the new Chief Constable Mark Webster, who was appointed last April.

But the force are still inadequate in terms of preventing crime and good use of resources and requires improvement at investigating crime, protecting vulnerable people and developing a positive workplace.

Cleveland Police headquarters in Hemlington.

It was found to be “good” for how it records crime data and adequate in four areas.

Andy Cooke, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, said: “I am pleased with how Cleveland Police has improved since the arrival of the current chief constable, who has brought greater stability.

"However, I still have some concern about its performance in keeping people safe and reducing crime.”

He said the force has significantly improved how it records reported crime crime and made good progress how it records the use of force and its understanding of stop and search powers.

But the report states it needs to be better at investigating crimes, with some investigations lacking a structured plan and appropriate supervision.

Mr Cooke added: “The challenges facing Cleveland Police shouldn’t be underestimated and the force remains under our enhanced monitoring, but I am optimistic that the trajectory and pace of improvement will continue this year.”

The inspectorate says the force is undergoing significant change and restructuring as part of the chief constable’s long-term plans.

Chief Constable Mark Webster responded to the report sby aying: “I am pleased Cleveland Police has been recognised for the significant improvements we have achieved, and that we no longer have the label of the worst performing force.

"We have more to do to address all the issues the force faces, but improvements are being made to the service we provide to the public every day right across the force.”

He said the report also recognised improvements identifying vulnerable people, and the force has the quickest average time in answering 999 calls for all 43 police forces in England and Wales.

