Cleveland Police officer charged with falsifying Hartlepool's victim's statement

PC Neal Murray is accused of committing the offence while investigating a case in Hartlepool in November 2020.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said in a statement: “PC Neal Murray is alleged to have created a false witness account after he signed an entry under a victim’s name in his electronic pocket notebook on 21 November, 2020, during the course of his duties.

“Following a referral from the force in March 2021 we began an independent investigation which concluded in March 2022.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

"A file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service which reviewed the evidence and authorised the charge in March 2023.”

Murray, 46 who lives on the outskirts of Middlesbrough, made his first appearance at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this month.