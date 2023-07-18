News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police officer charged with falsifying Hartlepool's victim's statement

A police officer has been charged with falsifying a witness statement.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST

PC Neal Murray is accused of committing the offence while investigating a case in Hartlepool in November 2020.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said in a statement: “PC Neal Murray is alleged to have created a false witness account after he signed an entry under a victim’s name in his electronic pocket notebook on 21 November, 2020, during the course of his duties.

“Following a referral from the force in March 2021 we began an independent investigation which concluded in March 2022.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REIDThe Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID
"A file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service which reviewed the evidence and authorised the charge in March 2023.”

Murray, 46 who lives on the outskirts of Middlesbrough, made his first appearance at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this month.

No plea was entered and he was granted unconditional bail until he appears at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, August 4.