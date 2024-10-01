Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Cleveland Police officer has been sacked after being found guilty of gross misconduct.

PC Shaun Cox was dismissed from the force on Thursday, September 26, after he was found to have entered false information into police systems in May 2023.

His actions led to a vulnerable victim of domestic violence not being properly safeguarded.

The force says such behaviour will not be tolerated.

A misconduct hearing chaired by the legally-qualified chair, Gerald Sydenham, took place on Wednesday and Thursday of last week in Thornaby.

PC Cox was alleged to have breached police officers’ standards of professional behaviour, specifically the standards of honesty and integrity, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct.

Following the panel’s findings, Superintendent John Miller, head of Cleveland Police’s department of standards and ethics, said: “Protecting people, protecting communities and putting victims at the heart of everything we do is of paramount importance to Cleveland Police.

“Safeguarding vulnerable victims is crucial, most importantly for that individual and making sure we protect them from further harm – but also to ensure we uphold trust and confidence in the service we provide.”

Supt Miller added: “PC Cox chose to ignore the standards of professional behaviour and did not carry out basic tasks with integrity and honesty.

"His behaviour was unethical, and this is not something we tolerate here in Cleveland Police.

“We will continue to demand the very highest standards from each and every officer and member of staff within the force and take robust action when this is found not to be the case.”