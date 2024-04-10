Cleveland Police plea for information as burglars target newly-built properties in seven Hartlepool locations

A spate of burglaries at newly-built properties is under investigation.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th Apr 2024, 15:36 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 15:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ten break-ins have been reported in in little over a month at seven Hartlepool locations.

Boilers were removed as well as kitchen units, fridge freezers, washing machines and a composite door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are appealing for camera footage from the following locations, dates and times:

Most Popular
Reedston Road, in Hartlepool, is one of the new streets targeted by burglars.Reedston Road, in Hartlepool, is one of the new streets targeted by burglars.
Reedston Road, in Hartlepool, is one of the new streets targeted by burglars.
  • Spindle Way between 5pm on February 29 and 7am on March 1 and between 7pm on April 4 and 7:30am on April 5;
  • Reedston Road between 1am-4am on March 11;
  • Golden Meadows at around 12.50am on March 13;
  • Vine Close between 4pm on March 15 and 8am on March 18;
  • Riverston Close between 5pm on March 22 and 10am on March 25;
  • Rodney Street between 12.27am and 1.10am on March 25;
  • Musgrave Garden Lane, Wynyard, between midnight and 2am on March 29.

Footage can be uploaded at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-new-build-properties-targeted-in-burglaries

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.