Cleveland Police plea for information as burglars target newly-built properties in seven Hartlepool locations
Ten break-ins have been reported in in little over a month at seven Hartlepool locations.
Boilers were removed as well as kitchen units, fridge freezers, washing machines and a composite door.
Police are appealing for camera footage from the following locations, dates and times:
- Spindle Way between 5pm on February 29 and 7am on March 1 and between 7pm on April 4 and 7:30am on April 5;
- Reedston Road between 1am-4am on March 11;
- Golden Meadows at around 12.50am on March 13;
- Vine Close between 4pm on March 15 and 8am on March 18;
- Riverston Close between 5pm on March 22 and 10am on March 25;
- Rodney Street between 12.27am and 1.10am on March 25;
- Musgrave Garden Lane, Wynyard, between midnight and 2am on March 29.
Footage can be uploaded at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-new-build-properties-targeted-in-burglaries
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.