Mystery motorbike riders are believed to have thrown a petrol bomb at a house.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are now hoping that anyone who witnessed the incident in Grange Road, Hartlepool, or who has camera footage of the attack will contact them.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Two males on a motorbike are reported to have thrown what is believed to be a petrol bomb at the address before making off.

“Fortunately, the property was empty at the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to reports of a petrol bomb attack in Grange Road, Hartlepool, on Tuesday, March 4.

The incident took place on Tuesday, March 4, at around 8.25pm.

The force added: “Anyone who may have witnesses the incident or may have been in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE25038254.

“Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Footage can also be uploaded at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-arson-in-hartlepool .”

​