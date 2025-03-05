Cleveland Police plea to trace motorbike riders after petrol bomb attack in Hartlepool's Grange Road
Detectives are now hoping that anyone who witnessed the incident in Grange Road, Hartlepool, or who has camera footage of the attack will contact them.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Two males on a motorbike are reported to have thrown what is believed to be a petrol bomb at the address before making off.
“Fortunately, the property was empty at the time.”
The incident took place on Tuesday, March 4, at around 8.25pm.
The force added: “Anyone who may have witnesses the incident or may have been in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE25038254.
“Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.
“Footage can also be uploaded at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-arson-in-hartlepool .”