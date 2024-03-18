Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police are now urging anyone who may have suffered car break-ins in the same are of Hartlepool to contact them.

The suspect was stopped in Clifton Road on Sunday, March 10, at around 4.20pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers later recovered an item believed to have been stolen from a vehicle.

A man has been arrested following vehicle offences in Hartlepool's Clifton Avenue.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and motor vehicle interference.

He has since been bailed until a later date.

A member of Hartlepool’s response policing team said: “Following numerous lines of inquiry we believe that there could have been items stolen from inside cars.

"There I am encouraging anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of this crime to please get in touch.