Cleveland Police plea to vehicle owners after suspect is arrested over Hartlepool car offences
Cleveland Police are now urging anyone who may have suffered car break-ins in the same are of Hartlepool to contact them.
The suspect was stopped in Clifton Road on Sunday, March 10, at around 4.20pm.
Officers later recovered an item believed to have been stolen from a vehicle.
The 32-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and motor vehicle interference.
He has since been bailed until a later date.
A member of Hartlepool’s response policing team said: “Following numerous lines of inquiry we believe that there could have been items stolen from inside cars.
"There I am encouraging anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of this crime to please get in touch.
“You can do this by calling Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 043914.”