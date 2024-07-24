Cleveland Police put dispersal order in place in Hartlepool town centre after spike in antisocial behaviour
Police have put a dispersal order in place in Hartlepool town centre following increased reports of antisocial behaviour.
The order is in place for until Thursday, July 25, means those involved in antisocial behaviour in the designated area can be asked to leave immediately.
If they return within 48 hours, they could be arrested.
The dispersal area includes the area surrounding Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and its adjoining streets.
Members of the public can report antisocial behaviour by calling 101 or reporting online at https://www.cleveland.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb-v3/report-antisocial-behaviour/.