News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cleveland Police question man following alleged rape report at Hartlepool hotel

Police have arrested a man in connection with an allegation of rape at a Hartlepool hotel.

By Mark Payne
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 2:51pm

Cleveland Police said they are questioning a suspect who is aged in his twenties after receiving a report of rape at a hotel in the town.

A spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a rape in Hartlepool in the early hours of today (Monday).”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force added the man is currently in custody facing questioning and enquiries are ongoing.

Police say inquiries are ongoing.
Most Popular

The Mail has contacted the hotel for comment.

Read More
Investigation after suspected arson at a home in Hartlepool’s Oxford Road