Cleveland Police question man following alleged rape report at Hartlepool hotel
Police have arrested a man in connection with an allegation of rape at a Hartlepool hotel.
Cleveland Police said they are questioning a suspect who is aged in his twenties after receiving a report of rape at a hotel in the town.
A spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a rape in Hartlepool in the early hours of today (Monday).”
The force added the man is currently in custody facing questioning and enquiries are ongoing.
The Mail has contacted the hotel for comment.