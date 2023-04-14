News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection with rape report behind Hartlepool library

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in a rape investigation in Hartlepool.

By Mark Payne
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:45 BST

Cleveland Police say they received a report that a woman aged in her thirties was raped behind the library on York Road around 4.30am on Saturday, April 8.Officers are keen to trace the man shown in the image and are encouraging him to come forward.

It is believed there were people in the area around the library or near Loons Bar, on Victoria Road, around the time of the incident and police are also appealing to them to get in touch.

The suspect is described as around 38-years-old with blonde hair in a bun, wearing grey and black clothing.

Police want to trace the man shown in the CCTV image (left) over a report of rape behind the library in York Road, Hartlepool.
Police want to trace the man shown in the CCTV image (left) over a report of rape behind the library in York Road, Hartlepool.
He is believed to have spoken with an Eastern European accent.

Witnesses or anyone who may know the person in the image, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 065835.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

