Cleveland Police seize two more nuisance off-road bikes in Hartlepool days apart

By Mark Payne
Published 7th Oct 2025, 10:20 BST
Police have taken two more off-road bikes off the streets in the last week.

Hartlepool Neighbourhoods officer PC Chris Harding seized one of the bikes in West View Road on Saturday night after the rider was spotted without a helmet and riding without lights.

Police followed the rider onto Romaine Park where they abandoned the bike in a garden before running off.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing officers also seized a motorbike in Elwick village last Thursday.

The bike seized by police on West View Road, Hartlepool.placeholder image
The bike seized by police on West View Road, Hartlepool.

Police said two young men were standing with the bike when they made off when they saw the officer.

One of them made off on the bike, while the other ran off across a field. Officers gave chase and found the bike dumped on a farm track.

They seized the bike once enquiries determined that it had been notified to the DVLA as off road.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the riders of both bikes.

