Cleveland Police warn there is a rise in burglaries, particularly after the clocks go back.

There were 1,523 residential burglaries across the force between last October and March this year.

But police say the use of security lighting can be a useful tool to help keep the crooks away.

They recommend dusk till dawn lighting outside which stays on when its dark and switches off before the sun rises.

Inside, timer switches and light sensitive lamps are a cheap and useful option, says the force.

Simulated TV devices that flash different colour LEDs also give the impression someone is home.

And some phone apps enable people to switch on lights while they are out.

For more details about security lighting email [email protected]