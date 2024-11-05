Cleveland Police warning after thieves target Hartlepool Land Rovers
Clevealnd Police said: “Over the weekend in Hartlepool, there have been recent reports of a Land Rover stolen and the bonnet of a Land Rover stolen, along with the attempted theft of a Range Rover sport.
“Another black Range Rover was recovered after being stolen from Erskine Road and a green Land Rover Defender was also taken in the De Bruce ward.”
Police are asking owners of these vehicles to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the force.
Officers have also reminded drivers that there are a number of steps they can take to improve security.
They include buying a good quality disc steering lock which is Thatcham-approved as “a great visual deterrent to a thief”.
The police add: “Ensure your car is locked, all windows are shut and all valuables are removed before leaving your vehicle unattended.
“Be vigilant and keep an eye out for suspicious activity in your neighbourhood and report anything unusual to police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.
“Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.
“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.
“Further crime prevention advice can be found atwww.cleveland.police.uk.”