A Hartlepool pervert who had “horrific” images of children and babies being abused has been jailed for eight years.

Lee Dennison, 48, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for possessing indecent images of children and for breaching a sexual harm prevention order previously made by the court to monitor his behaviour.

He tried to hide electronic devices from police when the Cleveland Sex Offender Management Unit (SOMU) paid a random visit to his address.

Police have welcomed the lengthy sentence and said it should serve as a clear warning to other offenders.

Lee Dennison.

Dennison, of Furness Street, Hartlepool, had failed to declare the devices to the force as required under the sexual harm prevention order.

A further device was found hidden under his mattress.

They revealed he had numerous indecent pictures of very young children including being subjected to appalling abuse.

Detective Constable Carl Middleton, from the Sex Offender Management Unit (SOMU), said: “Cleveland Police welcomes the sentence handed to Lee Dennison.

"He was in possession of child abuse images containing the horrific abuse of young children and babies.

“Crimes of this nature are unforgivable, and the children shown in the images Dennison was accessing were subject to the most horrifying ordeals.

“Lee Dennison showed no remorse for his actions.”