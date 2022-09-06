Christopher Hope, 30, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court after being convicted of three burglaries and two attempted burglaries in the Billingham area.

He was sentenced to more than four-and-a-half years.

All of the offences took place in July this year.

Christopher Hope was jailed at Teesside Crown Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hope, of Ashbourne Road, Stockton, stole an Audi A4 and Mini Cooper during two of the burglaries.

Detective Inspector Lou Sproson, from Stockton CID, welcomed the sentence handed down by the court.

She said: “Burglary is an intrusive and highly emotive crime and no one should be subjected to incidents like this, especially in their own home.

"Behaviour like this won’t be tolerated and we will put anyone who commits these crimes before the courts."