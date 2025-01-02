Cleveland Police welcomes drop in burglaries with 15% reduction in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 10:58 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 10:59 GMT
House burglaries are down in the region over the last 12 months.

Cleveland Police reported a 22% drop in reports of residential burglaries in the 12 months up to December 2024.

It translates to almost 900 fewer victims of the crime across the force area, while Hartlepool has seen a 15% reduction.

But the force says it is not complacent and wants to bring the number down even further.

Burglaries are down across the Cleveland Police force area.

Force lead on burglary, Chief Inspector Jon Hagen, said: “Residential burglary can have a devastating impact on victims; it is intrusive, traumatic and can have a lasting impact.

"Detectives have been committed and determined in identifying offenders and ensuring that those responsible are put before the courts to answer for their crimes.

“We are not complacent and we will continue to bring offenders to justice in order to help keep our communities safe.”

He said the proactive work of officers will continue.

